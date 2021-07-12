Woodline Partners LP Makes New $49.71 Million Investment in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,153,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,706,000. Vor Biopharma accounts for 1.1% of Woodline Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOR. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,444,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,318,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,094,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,242,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vor Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

VOR stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,514. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. As a group, analysts predict that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

