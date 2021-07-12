Woodline Partners LP Raises Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 33.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,878 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $34,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $423.42. 189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,733. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.29. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFX. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.00.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

