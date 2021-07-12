Woodline Partners LP Raises Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 215.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 456,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,210 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises 0.9% of Woodline Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.20% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $42,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopp Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 25.1% in the first quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 546,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,325,000 after purchasing an additional 109,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 390.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 100.3% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 34,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 17,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,777,000 after buying an additional 1,283,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

HZNP stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.14. 2,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,987. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 82.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $98.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,001 shares of company stock valued at $16,615,912 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.