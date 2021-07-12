Woodline Partners LP Sells 460,968 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Woodline Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 307,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,968 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $28,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.93. 37,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,661,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.48. The company has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

