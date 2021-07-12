Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 47.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WK. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $2,535,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $123.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.83. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.44 and a 1 year high of $123.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $1,924,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,336,378.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $2,402,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $26,043,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $12,200,095 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

