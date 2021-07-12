X-CASH (XCASH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $63,003.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $9.69 million and $63,003.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000940 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018598 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,121,823,261 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

