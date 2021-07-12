XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 110.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE XFLT opened at $9.25 on Monday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 145.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

