Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Xilinx accounts for approximately 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLNX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XLNX stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,495. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.05 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.