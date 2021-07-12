Xiotri Market Capitalization Tops $462,547.88 (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Xiotri has a total market capitalization of $462,547.88 and approximately $1,724.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Xiotri has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Xiotri coin can currently be bought for approximately $104.70 or 0.00316204 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.56 or 0.00895658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Xiotri Profile

XIOT is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Xiotri Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

