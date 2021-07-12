Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:YMAB) Insider Sells $143,200.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $143,200.00.
Shares of NYSE YMAB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,404. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.
About Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.