Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:YMAB) Insider Sells $143,200.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $143,200.00.

Shares of NYSE YMAB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,404. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

