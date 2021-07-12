Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:YMAB) Major Shareholder Sells $2,472,460.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:YMAB) major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 72,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $2,472,460.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of YMAB stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 100,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,404. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

