Yellow Road (ROAD) Trading 21.9% Lower This Week

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $673,612.92 and approximately $22,256.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00044439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00111808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00159445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,778.16 or 0.99799484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.36 or 0.00966275 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,124,613 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

