Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Purchased by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP raised its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,400 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 146,400 shares during the period. Islet Management LP owned approximately 0.80% of Yelp worth $23,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $334,779,000 after purchasing an additional 408,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Yelp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,722 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $62,622,000 after buying an additional 42,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,710 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $47,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,575 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Yelp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,693 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YELP. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.16.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.31. 2,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,856. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.32 and a beta of 1.86. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $88,024.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,247.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock worth $1,210,010. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

