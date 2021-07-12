Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) Shares Acquired by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) by 105.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,069 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC owned about 0.79% of Yunhong International worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Yunhong International by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 105,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 74,092 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yunhong International during the 1st quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Yunhong International during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZGYH remained flat at $$10.14 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,179. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.13. Yunhong International has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.07.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

