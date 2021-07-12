Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Airbnb, Inc. (NYSE:ABNB) to Announce -$0.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Airbnb, Inc. (NYSE:ABNB) will report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Airbnb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Airbnb will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Airbnb.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,256,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,981,405. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. Also, major shareholder Joseph Gebbia sold 204,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total value of $31,478,313.88.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airbnb (ABNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.