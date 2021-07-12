Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). AquaBounty Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 8,901.02%.

Several analysts have commented on AQB shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:AQB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,315. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 105.84 and a current ratio of 106.90. AquaBounty Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. 53.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

