Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to announce $6.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.68 billion and the lowest is $6.47 billion. Eli Lilly and reported sales of $5.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year sales of $27.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.12 billion to $27.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $28.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.91 billion to $28.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.87.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $234.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.23. The stock has a market cap of $225.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $49,368,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,987,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,621,777,339. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 775,260 shares of company stock valued at $177,641,888 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

