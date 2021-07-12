Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will report $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $2.36 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $566.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 248.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $8.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $8.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $13.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,469 shares of company stock worth $28,771,024. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after buying an additional 2,839,689 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 437.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $223,671,000 after buying an additional 1,057,595 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Expedia Group by 262.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $212,342,000 after purchasing an additional 892,911 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,210,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $167.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $187.93.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.