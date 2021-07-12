Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Announce $1.16 EPS

Brokerages expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will announce $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%.

FRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,939,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 918,372 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 823,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded up $2.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.39. The stock had a trading volume of 30,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,237. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $125.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

