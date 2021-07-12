Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.97 Million

Equities analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to announce sales of $127.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.20 million and the lowest is $121.60 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $104.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year sales of $507.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $486.30 million to $524.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $546.41 million, with estimates ranging from $507.10 million to $588.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.17. 14,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,058. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $52.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 35,226 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,946,000 after buying an additional 147,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

