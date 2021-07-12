Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.74 million.

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

SKLZ traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 200,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,377,050. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.90 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.25. Skillz has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $46.30.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Skillz during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skillz (SKLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.