Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.16). Upwork posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

In related news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $66,022.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,381 over the last three months. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Upwork by 9.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,331,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,247,000 after purchasing an additional 610,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,500,000 after acquiring an additional 93,816 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 17.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,450,000 after acquiring an additional 769,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Upwork by 150.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after buying an additional 1,620,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 123.8% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after buying an additional 1,351,511 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $57.50. 41,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,499. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.25 and a beta of 2.01.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

