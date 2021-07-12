Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. WillScot Mobile Mini posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $28.01 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.88.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Mark S. Bartlett purchased 20,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $496,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock worth $663,470,812 over the last 90 days. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after purchasing an additional 940,210 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,078,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after purchasing an additional 225,035 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

