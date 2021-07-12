Zacks: Analysts Expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) will report ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.27). 10x Genomics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 10x Genomics.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $299,925.00. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $2,795,550.00. Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,575 over the last 90 days.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded down $4.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.50. 384,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,551. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

