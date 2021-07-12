Zacks: Analysts Expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. NuStar Energy posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NS shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,824 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 55.5% in the first quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 84,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 30,244 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 192,451 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $17.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

