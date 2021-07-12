Zacks: Analysts Expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $809.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to announce $809.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $820.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $792.70 million. TopBuild reported sales of $646.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.08.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in TopBuild by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 56,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 69.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 178.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLD traded up $3.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,229. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $112.13 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

