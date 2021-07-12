Zacks: Analysts Expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will report $55.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.72 million. TriState Capital posted sales of $46.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year sales of $228.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.00 million to $232.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $269.84 million, with estimates ranging from $263.00 million to $273.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.83 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 18.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSC shares. B. Riley raised TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush downgraded TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TriState Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the first quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.30. 76,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.09. TriState Capital has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

