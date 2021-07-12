Zacks: Analysts Expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $613.21 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will report sales of $613.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $622.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $595.00 million. Waters reported sales of $519.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WAT. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.80.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in Waters by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Waters by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $368.58. 6,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,956. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.81. Waters has a 12-month low of $185.09 and a 12-month high of $369.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $329.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.