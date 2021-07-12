Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. CIRCOR International posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%.

CIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after buying an additional 32,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIR opened at $32.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $652.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.63. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

