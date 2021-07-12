Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to Post $2.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to announce earnings per share of $2.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.18 and the lowest is $2.11. DaVita posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $9.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,705.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,321 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,617,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,519 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 26.3% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after acquiring an additional 292,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of DaVita by 17.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,630,000 after acquiring an additional 98,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $122.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $129.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.14.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

