Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.10). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIMS opened at $10.11 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.96 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.60.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

