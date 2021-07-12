Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) to report earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Verona Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10).

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRNA. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Shares of VRNA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,330. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.31. The company has a market cap of $330.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $15.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 129,043 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

