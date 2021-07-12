Zacks: Brokerages Expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to Post $0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. ACCO Brands posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.66 million.

ACCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ACCO Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

ACCO stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $802.13 million, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 321,965 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 838,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 171,519 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 108,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 28,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $844,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

