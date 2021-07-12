Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Post $4.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will report earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.47. Capital One Financial reported earnings of ($1.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 382%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of $19.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.96 to $23.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.91 to $21.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capital One Financial.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.02) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.33.

Shares of COF opened at $160.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.97. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $57.87 and a twelve month high of $168.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.