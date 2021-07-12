Zacks: Brokerages Expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to announce $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Catalent posted sales of $947.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $3.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

CTLT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.54. 464,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Catalent has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $127.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.58.

In other news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Catalent by 45,023.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,599,000 after purchasing an additional 953,153 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

