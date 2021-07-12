Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.47) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.18). Cedar Fair reported earnings of ($2.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.83) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $45.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.19.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at $440,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at $23,596,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 606,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,116,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 254,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,022,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,514,000 after acquiring an additional 341,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

