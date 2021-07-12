Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NYSE:CORT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NYSE:CORT) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.15. Corcept Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $554,750.00.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,549 shares.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

