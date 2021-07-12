Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Gaia reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Gaia had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 6.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Gaia in the first quarter worth about $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Gaia by 209.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Gaia in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 305.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaia stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.65. Gaia has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

