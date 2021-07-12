Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.49. Gentex posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,150%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. Gentex has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Gentex by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 291,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 124,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

