Zacks: Brokerages Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $76.69. 4,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $83.45.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,346.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $176,655.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,675,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,177,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,135,000 after purchasing an additional 740,349 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 63.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,184,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,003,000 after purchasing an additional 459,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

