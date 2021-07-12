Zacks: Brokerages Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will report $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $5.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $5.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Raymond James raised their price objective on Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $376.85. 1,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,295. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $377.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,166,354 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $719,086,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 103.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,879,000 after acquiring an additional 705,790 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 94.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,968,000 after acquiring an additional 561,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,567,000 after acquiring an additional 345,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.