Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

LCII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.60.

NYSE:LCII opened at $133.44 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a one year low of $101.69 and a one year high of $156.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.62.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,811,000 after purchasing an additional 252,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 99.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after acquiring an additional 192,402 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 7,995.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after acquiring an additional 153,663 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,565,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,871,000 after purchasing an additional 106,222 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

