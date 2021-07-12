Zacks Investment Research Lowers CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Hold

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 450,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,292. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 145,300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 77,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $4,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

