Zacks Investment Research Lowers Equitable (NYSE:EQH) to Sell

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EQH. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

EQH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.82. 3,443,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,749. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Equitable by 8.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Equitable by 24.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Equitable by 56.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

