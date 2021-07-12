Zacks Investment Research Lowers Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) to Sell

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.15. 10,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,929. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

