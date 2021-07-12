Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ICHR. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.71.

ICHR opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 2.30. Ichor has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,424,000 after acquiring an additional 81,774 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 3,968.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after buying an additional 634,980 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Ichor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 294,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

