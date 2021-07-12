Zacks Investment Research Lowers Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

MGIC opened at $17.11 on Friday. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $838.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

