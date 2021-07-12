Zacks Investment Research Lowers TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $31.65 on Thursday. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $460.89 million, a P/E ratio of 633.00 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TravelCenters of America news, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,765.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,562.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 646.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 199,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,992,000 after buying an additional 150,128 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth about $2,756,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,767,000 after buying an additional 55,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 29,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TravelCenters of America (TA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.