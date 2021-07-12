Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) to Buy

PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PayPoint Plc provides cash, card and contactless payments to utility companies, retailers, transport firms, mobile phone providers and government. The services provided by the company include PayPoint One, ATM’s, CollectPlus, SIMs and Western Union. PayPoint Plc is headquartered in Hertz, United Kingdom. “

PYPTF opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $494.16 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of -0.21. PayPoint has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

