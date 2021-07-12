Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.10.

RPD stock opened at $102.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $103.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.20.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $386,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,548,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,194 shares of company stock worth $7,897,421 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

